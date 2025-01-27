Plans unveiled for 24-hour filling station near Heysham Port

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:11 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 15:32 BST
The former workshop on land near Heysham Port. Photo: Google Street ViewThe former workshop on land near Heysham Port. Photo: Google Street View
The former workshop on land near Heysham Port. Photo: Google Street View
Plans for a 24-hour filling station to be built on land near Heysham Port have been submitted to the city council.

Applicant Dan Loughran has submitted the application for the site of a former workshop in Princess Alexandra Way to be converted into an unmanned 24-hour filling station including single storey facilities and control buildings.

The site would incorporate HGV parking and electric charging areas.

A large stone building associated with Heysham Port was present on the site until late 2024, but this was removed under a Demolition Notice prior to an ecological site visit by the previous landowners.

The site’s historic land uses include an electrical power station, fire station, electrical substation and depot.

This means it is considered to be of moderate contamination risk, and as such investigative work would have to be carried out prior to any development.

