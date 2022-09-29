The nuclear power plant, along with Hartlepool, is due to be decommissioned in March 2024.

But the BBC has reported that the French state-owned firm has now said it has "ambitions to generate longer if possible" at the sites and it would be reviewing options in the coming months.

EDF boss Matt Sykes said its priority was to "deliver as much output as we safely can from the existing fleet".

Heysham Power Stations, viewed from Glasson Dock.

The news follows calls in June from union Prospect for the two reactors to be saved beyond 2024.

Mr Sykes said the firm continued to make a "vital contribution to powering households and businesses with clean and affordable electricity during this very challenging time".

"Our priority in the next few years is to deliver as much output as we safely can from the existing fleet, to support security of supply and help preserve the UK's nuclear skills," he added.

The company said it was also working on plans for advanced modular reactors at its Hartlepool site to support industrial decarbonisation and it was keen to explore other options at the Heysham site, including both new nuclear technologies and hydrogen production.

EDF owns and operates eight nuclear power stations across the UK, five of which are generating and three are in the defuelling phase.

It operates both Heysham 1 and 2 near Morecambe, which employ more than 1,000 people.