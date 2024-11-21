Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to turn a Lancaster city centre church into a hub for businesses and events have been scrapped.

Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce said this week they are “disappointed” that the Chamber at St John's project is not going ahead.

The initiative would have seen the North Road church refurbished and then leased to the Chamber to be used as office and meeting space.

The Chamber also wanted the church to be open to the public for concerts, talks, community events and heritage open days in the evenings and at weekends.

St John's Church in Lancaster. Photo by Andy Marshall

"After working closely with the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) for over four years, the CCT have taken the decision to not progress to the second stage of National Lottery Heritage Funding (NLHF),” a Chamber spokesman said.

"The scheme has been developed in great detail by the Chamber and CCT, and as a Chamber we were excited and confident in the resilient and sustainable business plan we had to run the site as a business and co-working hub, events space and public café for members and the local community.

"Unfortunately, the CCT have decided to take a step back and reconsider the best way forward for St John’s.”

Greg Pickup, CEO of the Churches Conservation Trust, said: “The CCT has reassessed our approach to risk in large projects and our experience in undertaking them.

"Whilst CCT are committed to a sustainable future for the site, we wish to do so in a way that better manages the risks involved for all parties.

"The decision also comes of the back of the enormous success of the recent Historic England funded summer school project which has gone a long way towards securing the condition of the building and was a direct outcome of the team’s work in developing the project.”

Chamber president Chris Gardner said: “We are hugely disappointed with this news. After working closely with the CCT team, the architects and a team of expert professionals, we were absolutely convinced and committed to the successful and transformational project for St John’s Church and our Chamber.

"Without the NLHF funding to transform the space into an exceptional space to visit, work from and attend events, we don’t see how the Chamber could make this work for our members and the local community”.