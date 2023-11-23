Plans to bulldoze prom businesses to make way for new Morecambe hotel set to get go-ahead

Plans for a brand new 86-bed hotel to be built on Morecambe prom could be given the go-ahead next month.

The proposals would see several long-standing businesses demolished.

Manchester-based developer TAG Morecambe Limited wants to knock down the buildings at 228-235 Marine Road Central and build a new hotel with a restaurant, bar and coffee shop.

The proposals have been drawn up with a projected tourism boom from the forthcoming Eden Project Morecambe in mind.

The Bayside Emporium antiques centre, The Consult Centre and Bays Bikes, AJ's Burger Bar, the Lakeland Rooms and former Strawberry Dance Studios would all be affected by the proposed development.

Some of the accommodation is vacant, while an occupied flat also makes up part of the site.

A report submitted as part of the original application found that the proposals "sit within an established, developed area and will not be out of scale with the surroundings".

"The proposed development is not considered likely to have any greater effect on the surrounding land uses or designated areas than the existing development," the report said.

"The site is in a very prominent location on Marine Road. The site is however already developed and the proposals would help to regenerate what is currently a quite dilapidated and discordant development.

"In terms of the operational stage of development, it is likely that a number of visitors to Eden North, who would already be planning to visit the town to access that facility, may stay at the proposed hotel."

The report says work could overlap with work on the Eden site, but that it would ultimately have "potential positive implications for the regeneration aspirations of the area".

"The existing retail, indoor recreation, eating establishments, offices and upper floor residential accommodation at the site could be affected by the project," it added.

"The loss of aforementioned businesses and uses from the site is anticipated to be replaced by restaurant ground floor use and predominantly upper floor hotel.

"It is understood that there is availability of vacant commercial units elsewhere within Morecambe town centre, and whilst the existing uses and businesses would likely be impacted, this effect is unlikely to be significant."

However, objections from members of the public centred around the adverse impact upon existing long-standing businesses, forcing tenants and residents from their properties, a loss of employment within existing businesses on site, and financial impacts to neighbouring businesses during demolition/construction.

There were also concerns about the adverse impacts upon existing overstretched parking provision, with none provided within the proposal.

County Highways also objected, saying they had serious concerns regarding the complete lack of dedicated parking.

Others pledged their support for the plans, saying they would be positive for Morecambe, and would enhance the area and indicate investment in Morecambe.

The scheme has been recommended for approval by city council officers when it goes before councillors on December 4.