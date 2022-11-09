The site of the current temporary car showroom is located to the east of Lancaster Volkswagen car dealership to the north of Mellishaw Lane.

The site has already had planning approvals for a mixed use development incorporating B1, B2 and B8 uses, four motor dealerships and motor accessories store and fast

food outlet as well as erection of four units A, B C, D and road access.

Photo shows recently constructed buildings on the site. The new buildings use the same design and pallet of materials. Photo courtesy of Damson Consultancy Ltd Architects.

Planning permission is now sought for further development on the site and is for the construction of new employment units, car showroom, ancillary buildings, roads, service areas, car parking and associated site works.

The new car showroom is within the site area of Lancaster Volkswagen and will replace the present Automart sales which is housed in a temporary building.

The new car sales building will house Automart plus two further car brands.

The rear compound space will provide much needed valeting and car wash facilities.

The site will be accessed from both the new access road from Vickers Way and Mellishaw Lane.

The site layout has been developed to provide a range of sizes of employment units designed in terraces with front service and parking areas.

The proposed development will provide a new footway within the Mellishaw Lane verge along the site frontage to Vickers Way.

The parking facilities to be provided should meet the parking needs of the development and avoid any parking on the internal access roads or off-site.

