Plans launched for 90 sustainable homes and new public open space in Lancaster

Northstone, part of regeneration business Peel L&P, is preparing a detailed Reserved Matters planning application for the land to the south of Rays Drive in Scotforth.

Northstone’s vision would transform the site into a sustainable extension to the community, creating 90 high-quality new homes and apartments in a range of styles and sizes to meet the needs of local people, with 30 per cent being affordable homes.

In addition, 50 per cent of the site would be transformed into public open space and new biodiverse habitats with the planting of more than 300 additional trees, new pedestrian and cycle routes and natural play areas.

A CGI of how the scheme might look.

Bernadette Barry, development manager for Northstone, said: “We want to set a high standard for new, sustainable homes in Lancaster to help meet local housing needs and would like to hear from residents on how best to do this.

“As part of these proposals, we’re excited to open up 50 per cent of the site for new public space, footpaths, play areas and trees to allow new and existing residents to enjoy the site alongside nature.

“We welcome residents to view our virtual exhibition to find out more, ask questions, and submit their feedback to help us shape the final proposals before we submit a detailed planning application in the coming months.”

The site already has outline consent for residential development and is designated for development in the city council’s Lancaster South Broad Location for Growth.

Northstone has adopted a pioneering approach to development which focuses on innovation, adaptation and flexibility and the proposals for Scotforth Road have been designed with sustainability at heart.

Northstone’s homes exceed standard energy-efficiency requirements by providing household technology that is proven to lower energy bills, such as energy-efficient windows, intelligent heating systems, waste water heat recovery and waste reducing construction.

They say the delivery of new homes and infrastructure would provide a boost to the local economy and provide much needed new homes for a range of needs.

In addition, new employment opportunities would be created during the construction phase, both directly and indirectly through the supply chain. Additionally, new homes would lead to more footfall for local shops and businesses and increased local spending.

A public consultation is being held until Monday February 28. Members of the public can find out more about the proposals on the consultation website here and view a virtual exhibition.

Residents can ask questions and submit their feedback on the website or via the following methods:

* Calling the community information line 0333 358 0502 (available Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm with a voicemail facility)

* Writing to Freepost SHAPE TOMORROW, Northstone Scotforth Road

Those without access to the internet can call the community information line to request paper copies of the consultation materials.