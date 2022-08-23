Plans for 74 energy-efficient homes in south Lancaster submitted to city council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Development of the land to the west of Scotforth Road (A6) was previously given the green light by Lancaster City Council in April 2021.

The Northstone team has now submitted confirmed the details and layout of the site – including one and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom houses in addition to larger four and five-bed houses and ground floor accessible apartments.

The plans prioritise construction methods proposed to minimise waste, with the homes kitted out with technology and building fabric improvements to make them super energy efficient, cutting carbon emissions and energy bills for owners. Homes would also be fitted with solar panels, providing a direct source of renewable energy.

An artist impression of the sustainable homes planned for Lancaster.

Elsewhere, measures are planned to increase biodiversity. Around half the site (2.6 acres) would be dedicated to new public space, with natural play areas, footpaths, a dedicated eco wetland area, more than 195 trees, and new grassland creating a green extension to the existing community.

As well as providing a boost for the local economy, the site would also create up to 40 new jobs and apprenticeships during construction.

Bernadette Barry, development manager for Northstone, said: “We said we’d set a high bar for new build homes in Lancaster and that’s exactly what we’ve done. Not only do the submitted plans feature green initiatives – from open spaces and walking routes to extensive planting, hedgehog highways and plenty of bird and bat boxes – the homes and their setting have been designed to a really high standard.

“We want to actively challenge the perception of what new build homes can be. We’ve listened carefully to the community and the council’s aspirations for the site, and are proud to submit a design that is sustainable, attractive and is a high-quality response to the need for more homes locally.”

The site is already earmarked for new homes in the city council’s Lancaster South Broad Location for Growth.

Submission follows community consultation earlier this year, which helped shape the design significantly.

Changes include a reduction in the number of homes, the introduction of bungalows and the inclusion of more walking and direct cycling routes to reduce car-reliance.