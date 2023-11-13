Pictures of the proud winners at the Love Lancaster Business Awards 2023
Almost 200 people came together at the Ashton Hall for the Love Lancaster Business Awards 2023.
More than 1,500 nominations were received and judges said it was a difficult task to select the winners.
A spokesman for award organisers, Lancaster BID, said: “The winners of all the awards really showcase the very best that Lancaster has to offer and the number of nominations received proves what an amazing city centre we have.”
The Love Lancaster Business Awards celebrate success across the Lancaster BID Zone in Lancaster city centre.
Take a look below at all the winners.
