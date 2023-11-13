Pictures of the proud winners at the Love Lancaster Business Awards 2023

Almost 200 people came together at the Ashton Hall for the Love Lancaster Business Awards 2023.

More than 1,500 nominations were received and judges said it was a difficult task to select the winners.

A spokesman for award organisers, Lancaster BID, said: “The winners of all the awards really showcase the very best that Lancaster has to offer and the number of nominations received proves what an amazing city centre we have.”

The Love Lancaster Business Awards celebrate success across the Lancaster BID Zone in Lancaster city centre.

Take a look below at all the winners.

Lancaster Music Festival received the Visitor Attraction/Event of the Year award.

The Pub/Bar of the Year award went to Runner Duck.

Now or Never received the Restaurant of the Year award

Brew were name the Café/Coffee Shop of the Year.