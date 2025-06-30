Pictures down the years as much-loved Lancaster chippy marks 27th anniversary

There are not many family-run businesses in Lancaster that have stood the test of time quite like Hodgson’s.

And on July 1, the popular chippy in Prospect Street is proudly marking 27 years of serving the community and visitors alike.

What began as a modest fish and chip shop has blossomed into a beloved local landmark and a destination for food lovers from across the region.

Throughout nearly three decades, Hodgson’s Chippy has built a reputation for quality and consistency, earning prestigious accolades including the Seafish National Fish & Chip Shop of the Year in 2006, the Lancashire and Blackpool Tourism Team of the Year, as well as multiple honours from Lancaster & Morecambe Newspapers.

The shop consistently held the Seafish Quality Award with five stars for more than a decade and was recently recognised by Restaurant Guru as the best fast food and best seafood venue in Lancaster.

These achievements are a testament not only to the founders’ vision but also to the loyal and dedicated team who have helped make Hodgson’s Chippy what it is today.

Several team members have been with the business for more than 20 years, contributing their passion and skill to every meal served.

Beyond great food and awards, Hodgson’s Chippy is deeply committed to giving back to the community.

Over the years, the business has raised more than £50,000 for various local and national charities, reflecting its ongoing dedication to supporting those in need.

As Hodgson’s Chippy celebrates this significant milestone, it looks forward to many more years of serving quality food with pride, continuing to be a cherished part of Lancaster’s vibrant food scene and community spirit.

Here’s to the next chapter of great food, loyal customers, and a fantastic team!