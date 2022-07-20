Photobaby joins forces with Lancaster independent businesses for charity

The studio has run an annual charity calendar every year since 2014, however this year it’s bigger than ever thanks to the support of Lancaster's thriving independent businesses.

The calendar's theme for 2023 is flowers, with every month having a different floral theme and five adorable child models.

Now they are on the hunt for children and babies to get involved! If your little one is sitting, and not yet moving about, they could be the perfect model for this year's calendar. The best bit is that the session will be completely free!

Eleanor (left) and Annabel from PhotoBaby.

Photography for the calendar starts July 19 and ends 1 October 1.

Parents can find out more information here

Calendars will be ready in time for Christmas, and will be available locally in Lancaster businesses and online, with all proceeds going to Lancashire Wildlife Trust.

The calendars will then go on sale this November at £15 each, perfect as a Christmas gift.

Photobaby calendar.

Each month is generously sponsored by a different local independent business, with Lancaster BID sponsoring the entire calendar. The businesses supporting this year's calendar include:

● Ethel & Em,

● Amy’s Cakes,

● Lune Valley Home and Garden,

Photobaby calendar.

● Wild Not Waste,

● Simply Baby,

● Flower B Florist,

● Greenlands Village Farm,

Photobaby calendar example.

● Potty Roo Ceramics,

● HP Illustrations,

● The Dukes,

● Viva Interiors,

● Fabrix,

● Lancaster Grand.

Photobaby calendar for the month of April.

To find out more, get involved in the charity calendar, or enquire about sponsorship, please visit here or email [email protected]

Established in 2008, PhotoBaby prides itself on award-winning photography, friendly team, and beautiful studio, where they capture everything from bump to baby.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust – Is a local nature conservation charity working to protect wild places, keep nature reserves special and bring wildlife back across Lancashire, Greater Manchester and North Merseyside. Visit here