Pets at Home Lancaster announces support for Animal Care Lancaster through fundraising appeal

Residents are being encouraged to help rescue pets in need this year through fundraising initiatives at their local Pets At Home store.

Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving animal charity, has launched its brand new Charity of the Year initiative, which sees rescue centres across the UK building relationships with local Pets at Home stores, to work together in raising vital funds for the rescues.

The relationship will be a unique chance for rescues to raise awareness of their work in the local community.

Pets at Home Lancaster will be raising money for Animal Care Lancaster and will kick-start the year-long collaboration with a fundraising appeal this summer.

Andrew Squire, store manager at Pets at Home Lancaster said: “We’re delighted to be raising money for Animal Care Lancaster this year, and hope that the people of Lancaster will get involved and support us on our fundraising mission.

“We have ambitious goals for our summer fundraising appeal, and every donation will help a rescue pet in need.”

Support Adoption For Pets is asking Pets At Home stores across the UK to raise an ambitious £500,000 for its pet rescue centres. Rescues will be able to utilise resources in the Pets at Home store, including access to the community boards and donated pallets of stock.

Until June 13, there will be a range of activities taking place, with Pets at Home customers and animal lovers in the local area able to interact with the rescue centre team. Customers will be encouraged to donate either at store tills, or via the Support Adoption For Pets website.

A donation of just 50p will fund breakfast for a rescue pet, while £1 will fund meals throughout the day. £5 will provide food for a week and £15 will fund the entire month of food for a rescue pet.

To make a donation, please visit: https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/support-us/donate/