Persimmon Homes Lancashire welcomes new cohort of apprentices

Persimmon Homes Lancashire has welcomed a new wave of apprentices into the business as part of its continued investment in future talent and local communities.

A total of eight new apprentices have joined the 5-star homebuilder this month, laying the foundations for a career in the industry.

Covering sites from Penrith to Chorley, each apprentice will split their time between college and live Persimmon sites, gaining hands-on experience while working toward an industry recognised apprenticeship.

The new apprentices will be studying either bricklaying, joinery or quantity surveying and will be partnered with a dedicated on-site mentor to support their development, while also reporting into Regional Apprentice Manager, Nigel Jackson.

Persimmon Lancashire's new apprentice intake.

Persimmon work closely with a variety of local colleges, with this new cohort of apprentices attending one of the following: Carlisle College, Preston College, Lancaster & Morecambe College, and Wigan & Leigh College.

Geoff Brown, Persimmon Lancashire Construction Director, commented: “I am delighted to welcome the new apprentices to our business, and continue our long-standing commitment of developing local talent.

“Our apprenticeship scheme is a cornerstone of our business and we want to provide a strong foundation for future success in the industry. I wish all new apprentices the very best as they start this new journey.”

Nigel Jackson, Regional Apprentice Manager at Persimmon, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome these talented young people to Persimmon. Each has made a positive start to their new career, and I look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve.”

“We want to build strong, sustainable communities and our apprentices will help us deliver the high-quality new homes that allow us to do this.”

More information about Persimmons apprenticeship opportunities can be found at: https://www.persimmonhomes.com/corporate/careers/