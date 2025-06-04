Persimmon announces new Regional Apprentice Manager

Persimmon Homes Lancashire has announced the appointment Nigel Jackson as their new Regional Apprentice Manager, covering Lancashire and Cumbria.

With over 17 years of experience supporting apprentices, Nigel joins Persimmon from West Lancashire College, where he was Apprenticeships Curriculum Manager.

Persimmon Lancashire currently employs 40 apprentices studying various disciplines, including: Bricklaying, Carpentry & Joinery, Civil Engineering, Quantity Surveying and Trainee Assistant Site Management.

Alongside the support of Nigel, apprentices are assigned a dedicated on-site mentor, whilst also attending a local college to gain their qualifications.

Persimmon Regional Apprentice Manager, Nigel Jackson, on-site

Persimmon works with various training providers, including local colleges and universities, to deliver their apprenticeship offering and collaborates with colleges to implement T-Level industry placements at various sites.

Nigel Jackson, Regional Apprentice Manager at Persimmon Lancashire, said: “I am pleased to have joined Persimmon, who have a strong track record of bringing through apprentices in the region.

“I am looking forward to working closely with our apprentices and also with local colleges and universities as we look to grow our apprenticeship scheme and help young people start a career in construction.”

Geoff Brown, Construction Director at Persimmon Lancashire, added: “I am delighted to welcome Nigel to the team. Nigel has a significant breadth and depth of experience, and I look forward to working with him over the coming years to continue driving our apprenticeship scheme forward.

“At Persimmon we are fully committed to providing our apprentices with a strong foundation for future success and I am sure with Nigel on board we can continue to achieve just that.”

More information about Persimmons apprenticeship opportunities can be found at: https://www.persimmonhomes.com/corporate/careers/