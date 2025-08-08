Partnership sees positive policing progress as Morecambe issues remain high on agenda

Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) has welcomed encouraging signs of progress in tackling anti-social behaviour and street-level issues affecting the town centre – as part of the ongoing Safe Morecambe initiative.

At a recent meeting with the policing team, representatives from BID received a comprehensive report on the current local picture – which included improvements in several key areas, thanks in part to visible patrols under Operation Centurion and continued collaborative working between police, Lancaster City Council and the business community.

Youth and adult anti-social behaviour has decreased in both the town centre and Poulton, with no current red flag individuals on police monitoring lists.

This progress runs counter to seasonal expectations and is seen as a positive step forward in public safety.

Tim Barbary, lead of Safe Morecambe, with members of Morecambe Area Police, Lancaster City Council and other BID committee and council members.

E-bike and scooter-related issues are also being addressed, with a targeted operation last month resulting in 22 vehicles being seized within three hours. These enforcement efforts are now planned to take place on a regular, ongoing basis.

Meanwhile, BID and police continue to monitor problem hotspots including Euston Road, the Arndale, the library area and Pedder Street, where a combination of shoplifting, rough sleeping and street begging has been reported.

While the overall number of offenders remains small, the impact on local businesses is recognised and remains a shared priority.

Chair of Morecambe BID, David Waddington, said: “Safe Morecambe is all about positive, practical partnership. We’re pleased to see a reduction in anti-social behaviour and that our business members are being heard and supported.

"Of course, there’s still work to do – and we’re committed to staying at the table, pushing for progress and sharing updates with our levy payers.”

Street drinking continues to be a concern, often linked to early morning access to high strength alcohol. Morecambe BID is actively engaging with licensing officers and city councillors to address this root cause and support a more responsible retail environment.

Motorist behaviour is also under the spotlight, with police promoting Operation Snap, a scheme allowing the public to submit dashcam footage of dangerous driving directly via the Lancashire Police website – a move welcomed by BID and local businesses.

A police spokesman also confirmed that a public-facing guide to the legality of e-bikes and scooters will soon be issued, to help both residents and business owners better understand the current rules.