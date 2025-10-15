Palatine partners with Flotilla to elevate ESG performance across portfolio

Palatine, the UK mid-market firm renowned for its sustainable investment approach, has announced a strategic partnership with Flotilla, the sustainability leader for the private equity sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will see Palatine deploy Flotilla's Portfolio Manager alongside its core decarbonisation products (Carbon Reduction Plan and Net Zero Solutions) to monitor and manage ESG performance across its portfolio companies.

Already trusted by leading private equity investors, Flotilla has established itself as the go-to partner for firms looking to embed sustainability as a driver of growth, resilience, and long-term value creation strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Manchester, with offices in London and Birmingham, Palatine champions its philosophy of "positive equity", backing ambitious teams to grow while delivering enhanced value through sustainable business practices. It invests across three funds, Buyout, Impact and Growth Credit.

Stephanie Wall, Senior Sustainability Director at Palatine

Palatine pioneered its industry-leading ESG framework 15 years ago and remains the first regional PE firm to launch a focused Impact Fund, targeting companies that deliver positive social and environmental change alongside market-leading financial returns.

Earlier this year Palatine closed its largest-ever Buyout Fund V, raising £254 million with a strong emphasis on sustainability and internal ESG capability.

Palatine selected Flotilla's Portfolio Manager and core solutions to enhance consistency, transparency, and actionable insight to their ESG efforts. With its own SBTi target in place, Palatine is supporting all portfolio companies to adopt decarbonisation pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the partnership, Caroline Linford, Responsible Business Director at Flotilla, said: "We're thrilled to partner with a firm like Palatine, whose market-leading ESG philosophy closely aligns with our own. By implementing our Portfolio Manager and core decarbonisation solutions across their portfolio, we're enabling them to translate sustainability commitment into tangible performance and long-term value creation."

Stephanie Wall, Senior Sustainability Director at Palatine, added: “This partnership reinforces our commitment to responsible investing and leveraging the opportunities that ESG presents in delivering superior and sustainable returns.

“With Flotilla’s tech-led approach, we look forward to streamlining, standardising and enhancing the quality of our ESG metrics and reporting - supporting our portfolio to drive meaningful ESG outcomes and progress.”