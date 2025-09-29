Padel court plans unveiled for former Carnforth depot

Plans for padel courts to be built on the site of a former depot in Carnforth have been put forward to the city council.

Applicant Patrick Benson wants permission to partly change the use of Unit 6 at Keer Park in Warton Road – the former former TDG distribution depot – to construct three indoor padel courts.

The structure of Unit 6 is a modern portal-frame warehouse, constructed with brick elevations and a pitched roof profile. It benefits from a full-height roller shutter access door, pedestrian fire exits, and integral office accommodation on two floors of the front elevation.

The internal space is open plan, with a solid concrete floor, providing flexibility for a variety of uses.

The former TDG deport in Carnforth - now Keer Park. Photo: Google Street View

Externally, the site has a substantial service yard and fenced parking provision, offering good circulation space for vehicles.

The three proposed padel courts have a rectangular footprint with standardised internal play dimensions of 20m x 10m in line with international regulations. The installation system uses surface-mounted anchor plates, which are fixed to the perimeter of the court and secured with bolts into the concrete base.

The plates sit flush with the playing surface to remove trip hazards and ensure safe use.

Importantly, the design is semi-permanent and reversible, allowing the court to be relocated or removed entirely without long-term impact on the site.

Unlike the existing commercial use, a padel court would significantly reduce HGV traffic, thereby lessening impacts on the surrounding road network.

The site’s proximity to the West Coast Mainline affords opportunities for sustainable travel and the nature of use presents no greater susceptibility to residual noise with individuals only on-site for limited time period.

As a leisure use, the proposal will not give rise to industrial noise, odour, or emissions, and operating hours and lighting can be controlled to protect local amenity.

The scheme is accessible by walking and cycling from Carnforth town centre and the railway station.

A report to the city council says that overall, the proposal respects and provides a sustainable community use in accordance with the strategic site policies, and would bring an underutilised part of the site back into active use, creating a community facility that encourages healthy lifestyles and supports local wellbeing objectives.

The plans will be discussed at a future city council planning meeting.