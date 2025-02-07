Outdoor shop celebrates four months of business in Lancaster city centre

Montane Factory Shop Lancaster is now celebrating its fourth month of business, having opened its doors in late September, and has enjoyed being welcomed into the vibrant Lancaster community ever since.

Staff and customers alike have been excited to be a part of Montane’s ambitious expansion into retail and are both equally excited by what the future holds.

Beginning in 1993 in Northumberland, Montane has captured the attention of those who wish to travel fast and light in the mountains or on the trails for more than 30 years.

In this time, they have garnered the reputation of being the go-to source for premium lightweight outdoor apparel that will keep you safe and moving ever-forward in a variety of outdoor pursuits.

It’s about having the right kit to prepare you for being comfortable in the uncomfortable.

The Lancaster store are working on new initiatives and ways of getting further involved in our local community.

From supporting our local food bank to rambling groups, they are seeking to get actively involved with initiatives that seek to benefit the local community and help to get you into the outdoor spaces that are beneficial for both body and mind.

The store runs a variety of monthly promotions targeting groups that form a key part of our community or the outdoors community, from Mountain

Rescue to Emergency Services. However, there are always deals to suit every person, group or adventure.

Be sure to follow the store on Facebook where you will find the latest promotions, initiatives and stories of staff adventures.

Montane Factory Shop Lancaster is conveniently located in Marketgate Shopping Centre, with parking located nearby.

The staff at ther Lancaster store are always happy to chat about gear, trips, and stories of the outdoors, so head on down and take advantage of their love for the outdoors today.

Let’s enjoy the outdoors, together.