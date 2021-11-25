Our awards honour Lancaster and Morecambe business community

The Bay Business Excellence Awards 2021 - the winners.

The Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Bay Business Excellence Awards 2021 provided a perfect opportunity to applaud the resilience and determination of the business community in weathering the Covid-19 pandemic storm.

Our awards – which weresponsored by Lancaster City Council and Lancaster and Morecambe College – are designed to recognise and celebrate the best in the Bay area and the judging panel were more than impressed with the range and quality of the nominations received.

WINNERS

RETAILER OF THE YEAR AWARD (Sponsored by Lancaster City Council): Joseph Clothing.

Runners-up: Room 12, Renes Fashion, Time for Flowers.

BUSINESSES SUPPORT SERVICES AWARD (Sponsored by Salt Ayre Leisure Centre): The Consult Centre.

Runners-up: SCS Logistics, TP Financial Solutions, Lancaster & Morecambe College Employer Engagement Team.

Manager of the Year Award (Sponsored by Morecambe Football Club): Nigel Pearson.

Runners-up: Dan Wilson, Meridon Reader.

CARE SECTOR AWARD (Sponsored by Uniform & Leisurewear): Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

Runners-up: Moral Care, Holywell Care Group.

RESTAURANT PUB OF THE YEAR AWARD: The Quarterhouse.

Runners-up: Fusion, The Dog & Partridge, The Palatine.

CAFÉ/BAR OF THE YEAR AWARD (Sponsored by Atkinsons Coffee Roaster): Shacketon’s of Bare.

Runners-up: Brew Coffee Shop, The Brittlestar Wine Bar, Tipples Cocktails.

COMMUNITY HEALTH AND WELLBEING AWARD (Sponsored by Health and Innovation Campus): Positive Futures.

Runners-up: BA Fitness, Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, 3-1-5-X-Force.

SHOP FRONT OF THE YEAR AWARD: Time For Flowers.

Runners-up: Kayleigh’s Creations, Renes Fashion, Uniform and Leisurewear.

HAIR & BEAUTY SALON OF THE YEAR AWARD: Cabello Hair Lounge.

Runners-up: Beauty 154, Tranquil Spa & Beauty, Prestige Health & Beauty.

TOURISM & VISITOR ATTRACTION (Sponsored by Lancaster & Morecambe College): Queen’s Guide to the Sands Trust.

Runners-up: Jump Rush, Soul Bowl, Lancaster Grand Theatre.

CREATIVE INNOVATION AWARD (Sponsored by 3-1-5 X-Force): Lancaster & Morecambe College’s School & Community Engagement Team.

Runners-up: Little Garygoyle Ltd, Totally Local Lancaster.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (Sponsored by Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Services): Ken Allen (posthumous).

Runners-up: Howard Dodgson, Peter Rutherford, Vicki Hoyle.

CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD: The Brew Team.

Runners-up: Sarah Metcalfe of SCS Logistics, TP Financial Solutions.

Lancashire Ambassador Award (Sponsored by Morecambe Care Ltd): Dave Guest, who spent 38 years working for the BBC as chief reporter for North West tonight.