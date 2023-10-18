Open weekend at new impressive Lancaster micropub is huge success
The Beer Hall - Galgate is a collaboration between Lune Brew Co and Cannabrew, launched by Elliot Horner in 2020.
Cannabrew was one of the first products in the UK to infuse CBD – Cannabidiol, a cannabis derivative – after Elliot decided to experiment with adding CBD to the beer brewing process after using the oil as a pain relief following rugby matches.
The new taproom – opened in Galgate Mill – launched with a special opening weekend to give customers the chance to see what it’s all about.
And as these pictures show, it was a big success.
Thanks to Tom Morbey and Justine Horner for the pictures.