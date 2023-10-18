A new micropub opened with a special launch weekend at its home in Galgate.

The Beer Hall - Galgate is a collaboration between Lune Brew Co and Cannabrew, launched by Elliot Horner in 2020.

Cannabrew was one of the first products in the UK to infuse CBD – Cannabidiol, a cannabis derivative – after Elliot decided to experiment with adding CBD to the beer brewing process after using the oil as a pain relief following rugby matches.

The new taproom – opened in Galgate Mill – launched with a special opening weekend to give customers the chance to see what it’s all about.

And as these pictures show, it was a big success.

Thanks to Tom Morbey and Justine Horner for the pictures.

The Beer Hall - Galgate Elliott Collett, production director, and Elliot Horner, founder.