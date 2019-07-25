Open weekend as Morecambe’s luxury Broadway flats are unveiled

A brand new luxury apartment building has finally been revealed on Morecambe Promenade.

The scaffolding has been removed from The Broadway, on the corner of Broadway and Marine Road East, which features 50 apartments over seven floors at a total height of 22 metres.

View over Morecambe from the top apartment at the new Broadway. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Lancaster-based developer Michael Stainton, of MH Stainton, said he was “extremely proud” to have created such an iconic building on the seafront in Morecambe.

Controversy surrounded the demolition of the former Broadway Hotel on the site in 2015, but four years later, the new building has most certainly made its own statement. Work started on The Broadway in June 2017, and more than half of the properties have been sold.

You can take a look around the show home HERE.

Prices start at £195,000 and finish at the penthouse, which is in excess of £500,000.

The views over Morecambe Bay and of the surrounding countryside from the top floor are hard to match.

More than 200 people have worked on the building, and Mr Stainton said he had received enquiries from across the UK, as well as from Italy and America.

“There have been people who have lived in Morecambe previously and have wanted to come back, or those that have seen the great things that are happening in Morecambe at the moment and want to be a part of it. The new road is a big factor too. We are becoming the most accessible holiday resort in the UK.

“Morecambe is a place very close to my heart and I feel extremely proud that the team and I have managed to create such an iconic building right on the seafront.

Showroom apartment at the new Broadway. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Morecambe has a very exciting future ahead and it’s fantastic that we will have been part of that. Although The Broadway has been complex, I love a good challenge – it makes the end result so much more special. I would like to say a huge thank you to all of our wonderful team as these projects simply couldn’t happen without them all.”

Mark Bailey, site manager at The Broadway development, recently won LABC’s (Local Authority Building Control) Best Site Manager in the North West and has gone through to the national finals in November.

People will be able to take a look around The Broadway on Saturday July 27 and Sunday July 28 from noon until 4pm.

All are welcome and booking is not required.