One of the UK’s largest and finest independent furniture retailers, Stollers, is proudly marking a major milestone in 2025, 120 years of serving Cumbria and beyond

Stollers store today

The story of Stollers began in 1898, when Issiah Stoller, en route to Whitehaven and travelling by train from his home in Latvia, accidentally got off at the wrong stop, Barrow-in- Furness. He liked the town so much that he decided to stay and what might have seemed like a simple mistake became a life-changing decision that laid the foundations for a remarkable family legacy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issiah started small, trading from a Barrow market stall, before opening his first shop in the town centre in 1905. He sold everything from haberdashery and cookware to fresh fish, a true general store of its time. Over the decades, through five generations of family leadership, the business has evolved with the times, surviving wars, economic downturns, a pandemic, and shifting retail landscapes.

Today, Stollers stands as a proud part of the Barrow community as a modern, destination furniture store known for quality, customer care, and commitment to independence. As the company celebrates its 120th anniversary, it remains true to the values that first inspired Issiah to build something lasting in a town he never meant to call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Stoller, Managing Director, reflects on the momentous occasion:

Dalton Road. Picture: Stollers

“I am incredibly proud to be welcoming our business into its 120th year. It is safe to say we have come a long way since our beginnings as a Barrow Market stall, and I should like to think we still have a long journey ahead of us. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the family values that have guided us through more than a century of business. Here's to celebrating our history and looking ahead to a bright future as a proud independent Cumbrian business.”

As Stollers celebrates this significant anniversary, the team extends heartfelt thanks to the community that has supported them for generations and looks forward to continuing the journey for many more to come.

As part of its 120th anniversary celebrations, Stollers is inviting generations of loyal customers to share their memories and stories from over the decades. The team also looks forward to welcoming familiar faces during their special summer-long anniversary sale.

Visit us in store today at Stollers Furniture World, Walney Rd, Barrow-in-Furness LA14 5UN Telephone: 01229 820679 Website: stollers.co.uk