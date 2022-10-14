One of Lancaster’s oldest pubs to relaunch after £150k facelift

The Staggered Inn in James Street has been closed for a facelift, and will relaunch on Friday evening with a new concept of cocktails and tapas.

Owners SJ Leisure have invested more than £150,00 into the renovation work at the venue, which was previously known as Fibber McGees.

The whole building has been renovated, changing what was described as an "old boozer" into a contemporary dining and party space in the heart of Lancaster.

The Staggered Inn in Lancaster is reopening after renovation work.

Business development manager Olly Wilson said: "We believe this success story to be uplifting and something that local people will really rally behind as this premises has been one of the oldest in the town and to see it with its new lease of life will certainly show people that local business is still very much alive and that there are still hospitality operators pushing forwarding to create new and exciting concepts for all to enjoy."

As a special opening day treat, the first 100 people through the doors after 7pm will receive a free glass of prosecco.

