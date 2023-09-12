Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group walked, cycled and ran to deliver the Allianz Path to Paris 2024 torch from Lancaster to the Allianz Manchester office.

The challenge makes up part of a wider effort by Allianz UK to raise money for Mind, the mental health charity, to ensure that nobody in the UK has to face a mental health problem alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money raised through the Premierline challenge will be donated directly to Lancashire Mind to support those suffering with mental health problems in the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ready for the off in Lancaster.

Across the UK, Allianz businesses are taking on this ambitious challenge with a colossal fundraising goal of £100,000.

The start of the event featured a short opening ceremony, including a short speech from Stuart Darroch, managing director at Premierline, and a visit from deputy mayor Coun Martin Bottoms on behalf of Lancaster City Council.

Special thanks go to Lancaster City Council who supplied a torch from the London 2012 Olympic Games to help get the teams into the spirit of things ahead of the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the opening ceremony, the teams departed on foot from Lancaster at 8am, taking on a 13 mile walk via the Lancaster Canal and Galgate to The Bellflower, arriving shortly after 12.30pm for a well-deserved rest, before passing on the torch to the cycling team.

Setting off on the challenge.

The cyclists tackled a 30 mile bike ride through Preston and into Horwich in time to pass the torch for the final leg of the relay, a 12 mile run right into the heart of Manchester city centre.

Together, the teams from Premierline and Allianz Lancaster have raised a grand total of £2,022, a figure which will be matched by Allianz to see a grand total of £4,044 donated to Lancashire Mind.