Ocean Edge holiday park in Morecambe earns Tripadvisor award

Every year, Tripadvisor pulls together reviews and ratings that travellers share from across the globe to highlight the very best in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards. Joining 2021 award winners Crantock Beach, in Cornwall, Eyemouth and Nairn Lochloy, both in Scotland, Fallbarrow and Limefitt, both in the Lake District, Nodes Point, on the Isle of Wight, Ocean Edge and Todber Valley, both in Lancashire, and Weeley Bridge, in Essex, are Barmston Beach, in Yorkshire, Breydon Water, in Great Yarmouth, California Cliffs, Cherry Tree and Summerfields, all in Norfolk, Lower Hyde, on the Isle of Wight, Sea Acres and St Minver, both in Cornwall, St Margaret’s Bay, in Kent, Warmwell, in Dorset and Wemyss Bay in Scotland.

The parks were all announced as winners of the award on account of being in the top 10% in accommodation ratings in their region.

Steve Richards, CEO of Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re thrilled with the outcome of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. The teams on our parks work extremely hard to ensure our customers have an amazing experience, so to receive these awards based on customer feedback is a fantastic acknowledgement of their efforts.”

Parkdean Resorts is the UK’s largest operator of caravan, lodge, cabin, glamping and camping holiday resorts.

In April, the company announced a record £140m nationwide investment programme to improve the guest experience.

The investment includes new developments at 16 parks, over 850 new caravans and lodges, and hundreds of refreshed and upgraded chalets and lodges with a brand-new look. In addition, 13 parks have received new pitches and developments in 2022, offering a rare opportunity to become a proud holiday home owner in some of Parkdean Resorts’ most exclusive settings.