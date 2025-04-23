Northstone to launch ‘Huddle’ sales office at new Lancaster development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northstone is set to mark the next milestone in its ambitious growth journey with the opening of its brand-new ‘Huddle’ sales office at its latest development, Breacla on Scotforth Road, Lancaster.

The Huddle will officially open its doors on Saturday, April 26 from 11am to 4pm, offering prospective buyers their first opportunity to buy off plan and to explore the vision behind what will be one of the most impressive residential developments in the area.

Breacla will deliver a design led collection of 70 new homes, ranging from stylish 2-bedroom apartments to spacious 5-bedroom detached properties; including some of the largest house types ever offered within the Northstone portfolio, with select homes exceeding 2,000 sq ft of luxury open plan living space.

Inspired by Scandinavian design, this new community aims to meet the needs of modern homeowners, offering contemporary architecture with an emphasis on quality, space, and connectivity, within a planned environment conveniently located at the gateway to the city.

Northstone's street scene coming soon at its Breacla development in Lancaster

Commenting on the launch, Anita Jolley, Sales and Marketing Director said: "Breacla represents an exciting evolution of the Northstone portfolio. With an exceptional mix of house types, generous living spaces, and a highly desirable Lancaster location, this development will offer something truly special for a wide range of buyers.

“Adding Lancaster as a catchment enables us to move our presence in the UK even further North and with its educational offering, history, culture and transport links makes this a really exciting development we are proud to build in our unique style with the utmost quality and eco-credentials that Northstone is renowned for.”

The homes at Breacla will boast a number of eco-leading features, including solar panels, car charging points, and triple glazed windows to maximise thermal efficiency while minimising outside noise. In addition, each home has a wastewater heat recovery system and an intelligent heating system that utilises smart technology to intuitively adapt to your daily routine, ultimately reducing both financial and environmental costs.

Construction is already underway, with showhomes set to open in Autumn 2025, allowing visitors to experience the full scale and design of Northstone’s latest house types first-hand. Breacla on Scotforth Road will be a mix of 2,3-,4- and 5-bedroom homes with apartments built under Section 106 to provide affordable housing in the area.

For more information on Northstone, please visit the website.