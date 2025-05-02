Northstone Celebrates Opening Weekend Success at ‘The Huddle’ in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northstone has officially marked another milestone with the successful opening of The Huddle, the brand-new sales office at its highly anticipated Breacla development on Scotforth Road, Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the launch weekend, visitors turned out in impressive numbers to explore Northstone’s distinctive approach to homebuilding and to take the first step toward purchasing one of the most design-led, energy-efficient homes in the region.

The Huddle, now open, gives prospective buyers the opportunity to buy off-plan, offering early access to Northstone’s latest house types, including some of the most spacious properties in its portfolio, with selected homes offering over 2,000 sq ft of luxury, open-plan living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breacla is set to deliver a contemporary collection of 70 new homes, ranging from stylish 2-bedroom apartments to generously proportioned 5-bedroom detached homes, designed with a Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic and Northstone’s trademark focus on sustainability, modern living, and architectural flair.

Visual of Breacla, coming soon to Lancaster thanks to Northstone.

“The opening weekend has been a great success,” said Anita Jolley, Sales and Marketing Director at Northstone. “It’s clear there is strong demand for beautifully designed, future-proofed homes in Lancaster and we’re excited to now welcome potential purchasers to the Huddle to learn more about our homes, the development, and what makes Northstone different.”

Homes at Breacla come with eco-leading features as standard, including Solar panels and car charging points, triple-glazed windows for energy efficiency and noise reduction, smart heating systems that learn and adapt to homeowner routines and Wastewater heat recovery systems to reduce waste and save energy.

With construction already underway and showhomes set to launch this autumn, buyers now have a unique opportunity to purchase off-plan and be among the first to call Breacla home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located at the gateway to Lancaster, Breacla blends thoughtful design with convenience, connecting residents to outstanding schools, cultural landmarks, green space, and excellent transport links.

Interested buyers can now visit the Huddle which is open on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11am – 4pm.

For more information on Northstone, please visit www.northstone.co.uk