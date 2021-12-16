North west homebuilder donates towards Lancaster man's pandemic hero medals initiative

The pandemic hero medal.

As we reported in September, these medals will be given to those individuals who have put their lives at risk during the pandemic such as medical, nursing and GP staff, supermarket workers, bus and taxi drivers, paramedics, social workers, nursing home staff and many more.

The medals are enamelled and stamped metal with gold lettering. They can be washed, pinned to clothes and will have a long lifespan.

Dr Steve Dealler, organiser of Pandemic Hero Medals, said: “The community here in Lancaster is deeply aware of the risks that many people who worked during the pandemic have taken. We decided that they should now be thanked by the community they so selflessly helped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An EMH nurse with her pandemic hero medal.

“At this point, we know a much wider range of people should be given a medal so more will be made. Anyone wishing to help would be welcome and many thanks to Taylor Wimpey and others that have done so already.”

Jennifer Burns, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North West, said: “Essential workers were invaluable during the pandemic, so we are delighted to help pay honour to their braveness, patience and dedication to the job.

“The work we do is a lot more than just building high-quality homes and it means a great deal to us to support our communities, especially after such a tough year.”

If you wish to donate to the pandemic medals, please visit here or contact Steve at 01524 847183. More information about previous causes that Taylor Wimpey has supported can be found here.