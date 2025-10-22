North West businesses share in £180m of investment since the launch of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II) has directly invested £115m into over 300 small businesses across the North of England, including across the North West. This is alongside an additional £68m of private sector co-investment, taking its total delivery to more than £180m. Since its launch, NPIF II has now completed over 315 deals to date.

Delivered by the NPIF II fund managers, the investments have assisted in driving sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and local opportunities for new and growing businesses across the North West.

Operated by the British Business Bank, NPIF II is a £660m fund that provides loans and equity finance options for Northern smaller businesses that might otherwise not receive investment. The purpose of NPIF II is to break down barriers in access to finance by providing loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to start up, scale up, and stay ahead.

Since its launch, NPIF II has completed deals with some of the North West’s most exciting founders, helping businesses access the finance they need to unlock growth and new opportunities.

Moxie Financials

In the North West, investment from NPIF II – River Capital & GC Business Finance Smaller Loans enabled the director and founder of Moxie Financials, Sian How, to expand its team with essential working capital. The accountancy and tax specialist firm based in Preston will create four new roles, which will help Sian free up time to focus on business development and client acquisition. Moving beyond the start-up phase, Moxie Financials is looking to target the legal sector, and will use the funding to help boost its marketing capabilities.

NPIF II has also completed several impressive equity deals, one of which includes part of a £1.8m investment into a digital therapeutic platform and university spinout company called CareLoop. Providing digital solutions to help tackle severe mental illness, the Manchester-based business secured the funding from NPIF II – Praetura Equity Finance in January 2025. Launched by mental health experts Professor Shôn Lewis, Professor John Ainsworth and Professor Sanra Bucci, the investment will be used to develop its technology to include other severe mental illnesses, such as bipolar disorder.

Further North, in the heart of Cumbria, the Fund also supported local entrepreneur, Andy Barr, to redevelop the former YHA Dufton into Redstones, a new stylish and contemporary accommodation nestled in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Through a six-figure investment from NPIF II – FW Capital Debt Finance, the funding has helped create new jobs and boost the local tourism economy.

Sue Barnard, senior investment manager at the British Business Bank, said: “The launch of NPIF II has been a resounding success and this latest £180m milestone reflects the hard work our fund managers have undertaken to ensure that transformational financing is going directly to the region’s businesses. The North West has always been a key driver of economic activity in the North, and the businesses that have already secured investment are indicative of more to come. It’s no secret that access to finance can unlock considerable growth for small businesses, so the message now is for entrepreneurs to get in touch and speak to our fund managers about taking that next step in their journey.”

Adam Kelly, co-managing director of Funds at the British Business Bank, said: “The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II plays a vital role in increasing the supply of funding available to small businesses in the North of England. Whether it’s deep in the Northumberland countryside, or the heart of a vibrant city like Leeds, NPIF II is delivering early-stage finance to businesses operating across a host of sectors. With over £180m directly invested so far, over 300 businesses will be feeling the direct benefits of what access to finance can help achieve. This milestone is a sign of more to come and there’s no doubt we expect a greater number of entrepreneurs to get engaged and access the funds they need to take their business to the next level.”

Praetura, FW Capital, River Capital and GC Business Finance are responsible for delivering NPIF II funds across the North West, enabling ambitious businesses to access small loans, debt, and equity finance options.

