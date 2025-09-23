New yoga and pilates studio opens in Lancaster

Lancaster now has a new space for wellbeing with the opening of SOMA: Yoga, Pilates and Wellbeing Studio, a light-filled, family-run studio at White Cross.

SOMA is a Greek word which means ‘body living in its wholeness’.

The transformation of the space was documented on social media as joiner Liam from LBR Joinery converted the former workshop into a modern yoga and pilates studio.

And after just five weeks of renovation, SOMA officially opened on Saturday September 20 with a vibrant open day, where visitors could try classes, meet the teachers and explore the energising, calming space.

Annie and Paul, founders of SOMA, with their one-year-old daughter Mara.

SOMA is already running a full timetable of yoga, pilates and yogalates classes, catering to everyone from beginners to experienced practitioners.

SOMA has 13 of Lancaster’s yoga teachers on the schedule, all bringing years of experience to the team.

The studio is the sister space to The River Room, the popular wellbeing studio based in Halton Mill.

Over the years, The River Room has grown into a trusted hub for yoga, pilates and movement and SOMA represents the next step in the family’s vision to offer welcoming, flexible spaces for movement and wellbeing.

Annie teaching Ebb and Flow Yoga on the SOMA open day.

Co-founder Annie Neat, 32, lives in Lancaster and attended Central Lancaster High School.

She said: “Our vision for SOMA is to create a welcoming space where people can reconnect with themselves through movement and breath. The open day showed us just how much Lancaster is ready for this, the room was full of such warmth and energy.”

Annie has been teaching yoga for eight years and is also a practicing somatic psychotherapist and breathwork facilitator. She is passionate about supporting people to understand their nervous systems and navigate the ebbs and flows of life.

SOMA offers a variety of membership options to make regular practice easy and its location at White Cross is accessible for both city residents and those travelling from surrounding areas. Classes run mornings, evenings and weekends, with plans to expand further in the coming months.

For more information about SOMA, or to view the timetable, you can go online at www.somawellbeing.org.uk or follow @soma_wellbeing_ on Instagram.