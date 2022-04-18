New YMCA charity shop to open in Lancaster

YMCA Lancaster, which is part of a network of YMCA charity shops across England and Wales, will be situated in St Nics shopping centre, and is welcoming people to go along and mark its grand opening.

Funds raised by the sale of donated goods from the new shop will go towards supporting young people both locally and nationally, with YMCA Lancaster benefiting directly.

Joe Thomas, YMCA retail area manager, said: “YMCA Lancaster charity shop is proud to become part of the local community and to help transform the lives of young people.

The new shop officially opens on Tuesday April 19.

“We would love people to come along and celebrate with us on the day, and would also welcome any donations they may have, as well as any volunteer interest from the community.

“Your support really does mean the world - and makes all the difference. Thank you!”

YMCA Lancaster is part of YMCA England & Wales, the largest and oldest youth charity in the world.

Money raised at YMCA charity shops is used to help transform the lives of young people across almost 700 communities, from providing a warm bed for homeless young people to delivering mental health advice and counselling for those in need. Every donation or hour volunteered makes a huge difference.

The new shop is in St Nics Arcade.