The Growing Club CIC welcomed visitors to the grand opening of a new and improved training facility at White Cross Business Park.

The new Women and Enterprise Hub was officially opened by Charlotte Ellwood from Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce and was attended by women supported by The Growing Club, local businesses and representatives from Lancaster City Council.

The Growing Club have been providing entrepreneurship and employability training to women in the Lancaster district since 2016.

This is done via core courses (Changing Direction, Business Start Up and Business Growth), workshops (such as Know Your Worth, Canva, Self-assessment) and drop-ins. Much of this has been possible due to funding from the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and National Lottery Reaching Communities.

The Grand Opening of the new Growing Club home.

In recent years The Growing Club has expanded its reach into other regions of north Lancashire and Cumbria.

The larger premises will enable delivery of more training sessions and provides great opportunities for the women it supports.

This includes hotdesking, meeting space, drop-ins and the space for a coffee, a chat or building networks.

The organisation will also be able to host events and a whole range of activities, plus fundraisers to continue supporting the work it does with women in the local community.

This includes the FSB Women in Business networking event which was held last week.

The Growing Club’s chair of voluntary directors, Lorraine Birch, said: “We’re thrilled that The Growing Club has spread its wings and moved to new offices. This means our commitment to ensuring we provide a space Where Every Woman Thrives is still unwavering.

"If anything, this move will supercharge our ability to serve the women we support even better. Throughout the autumn months we have our core courses starting again, numerous workshops, a fortnightly Drop In on a Tuesday, a Wellbeing Day for Women in Business, and a Fashion Show in partnership with Kitty Brown Boutique.”

If you would like to find out more, visit The Growing Club’s website www.thegrowingclub.co.uk where you can sign up to their monthly newsletter for updates. Alternatively, contact [email protected] or call the office number on 01524 383846.