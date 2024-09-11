Two highly experienced weightlifting coaches have opened a new club in Lancaster aimed at showing people how weightlifting can be a key part of any fitness regime - from coaching those who just love lifting to finding potential Olympians.

Performance Weightlifting Club is run by British Weightlifting qualified coaches Glen Robinson, a former Olympian, and Lee Clayton, a former Welsh Weightlifting gold medallist.

Glen said: “Every gym in the country has weights, and they form a key part of people’s training programmes. What Lee and I want to do is show people how to use them to really improve their fitness levels.

“We both have massive experience, both in competition but also coaching, and so we can show how weightlifting can be an integral part of getting fit, building strength and flexibility.

“It would be great if we did find the next Olympic gold medal winner but what we really want to show is that anyone can enjoy this amazing sport of weightlifting at any level, and that enjoyment will boost their fitness levels.”

The club runs on Wednesday and Friday evenings and Sunday mornings and is based a BayFit Ltd, which has its gym at the Vale of Lune Rugby Club.

Since Performance Weightlifting Club launched, interest in the sessions have been growing. The club will start operating on September 15.

Lee added: “We have been coaching those who are looking at varying their fitness sessions, looking to improve specific sport-based strength and conditioning or just curious about trying out weightlifting after seeing it in the Paris Olympics.”

Performance Weightlifting Club is on Instagram @performance_weightlifting_club where you can find more information, or email [email protected]