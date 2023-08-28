New ventures aim to put Lancaster on north west business map alongside Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds
Praetura, a leading venture capital fund in the north west, has announced the expansion of its funding events to include Lancaster, joining the ranks of Manchester, Leeds, and Liverpool.
Simultaneously, Preseed Now, a trailblazing investment newsletter, has spotlighted Lancaster alongside these urban powerhouses as a prime investment area.
And collaboration takes centre stage as FHundED, an investment event programme, is orchestrating investor gatherings bringing investors from Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Yorkshire into Lancaster.
Praetura, a name synonymous with fostering financial growth and entrepreneurial success, is taking a strategic step forward by launching funding events in Lancaster.
This exciting development bolsters Lancaster's reputation as a burgeoning business ecosystem, where startups and established ventures alike can access vital capital injection.
Building on their success in Manchester, Leeds, and Liverpool, Praetura's event activity move into Lancaster reaffirms the city's economic potential and underscores its prominence as a focal point for innovative ideas and ambitious ventures.
Meanwhile, Preseed Now, a pioneering investment platform renowned for identifying and nurturing early-stage startups, has identified Lancaster as a hotspot for investment potential.
By including Lancaster on the list alongside Manchester, Leeds, and Liverpool, Preseed Now is acknowledging the city's vibrant startup culture, conducive business environment, and growing pool of enterprising minds.
This recognition further catalyses Lancaster's ascent as a noteworthy investment destination within the United Kingdom.
FHundED, a Lancashire County Council event programme that is focused on bringing businesses and investors together, is orchestrating a series of gatherings that transcend regional boundaries.
This platform, initiated by a dedicated group spanning Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Yorkshire and Lancaster, brings together investors from outside of Lancashire and entrepreneurs from across the county.
By fostering connections, knowledge exchange and investment opportunities, FHundED contributes to the dynamic growth of businesses and financial ecosystems across the county.
In a landscape where financial collaboration and innovation are driving economic prosperity, these developments collectively emphasise Lancaster's increasing significance on the national stage.
The convergence of Praetura's funding events, Preseed Now's investment spotlight and FHundED's investor engagements paints a portrait of a city poised to make its mark in the realms of entrepreneurship, investment, and economic growth.