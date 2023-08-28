New ventures aim to put Lancaster on north west business map alongside Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds

Praetura, a leading venture capital fund in the north west, has announced the expansion of its funding events to include Lancaster, joining the ranks of Manchester, Leeds, and Liverpool.

Simultaneously, Preseed Now, a trailblazing investment newsletter, has spotlighted Lancaster alongside these urban powerhouses as a prime investment area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And collaboration takes centre stage as FHundED, an investment event programme, is orchestrating investor gatherings bringing investors from Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Yorkshire into Lancaster.

A networking event for FHundED, an ecosystem project created by Lancashire County Council.

Praetura, a name synonymous with fostering financial growth and entrepreneurial success, is taking a strategic step forward by launching funding events in Lancaster.

This exciting development bolsters Lancaster's reputation as a burgeoning business ecosystem, where startups and established ventures alike can access vital capital injection.

Building on their success in Manchester, Leeds, and Liverpool, Praetura's event activity move into Lancaster reaffirms the city's economic potential and underscores its prominence as a focal point for innovative ideas and ambitious ventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Preseed Now, a pioneering investment platform renowned for identifying and nurturing early-stage startups, has identified Lancaster as a hotspot for investment potential.

By including Lancaster on the list alongside Manchester, Leeds, and Liverpool, Preseed Now is acknowledging the city's vibrant startup culture, conducive business environment, and growing pool of enterprising minds.

This recognition further catalyses Lancaster's ascent as a noteworthy investment destination within the United Kingdom.

FHundED, a Lancashire County Council event programme that is focused on bringing businesses and investors together, is orchestrating a series of gatherings that transcend regional boundaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This platform, initiated by a dedicated group spanning Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Yorkshire and Lancaster, brings together investors from outside of Lancashire and entrepreneurs from across the county.

By fostering connections, knowledge exchange and investment opportunities, FHundED contributes to the dynamic growth of businesses and financial ecosystems across the county.

In a landscape where financial collaboration and innovation are driving economic prosperity, these developments collectively emphasise Lancaster's increasing significance on the national stage.