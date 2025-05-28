New Turkish takeaway opens in heart of Morecambe
A new Turkish eaterie has opened in the centre of Morecambe.
Cappadocia – named after the Turkish region – is based in Queen Street and open seven days a week.
Morecambe BID said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Cappadocia to Morecambe!
“Serving up a mouthwatering menu of authentic Turkish cuisine – think charcoal-grilled kebabs, fresh wraps, and traditional meze – Cappadocia is the perfect new spot for food lovers looking for something a little different.
“Let’s show them a big Morecambe welcome – pop in, place an order, and support local!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.