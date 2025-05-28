New Turkish takeaway opens in heart of Morecambe

Cappadocia in Morecambe.

A new Turkish eaterie has opened in the centre of Morecambe.

Cappadocia – named after the Turkish region – is based in Queen Street and open seven days a week.

Morecambe BID said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Cappadocia to Morecambe!

“Serving up a mouthwatering menu of authentic Turkish cuisine – think charcoal-grilled kebabs, fresh wraps, and traditional meze – Cappadocia is the perfect new spot for food lovers looking for something a little different.

“Let’s show them a big Morecambe welcome – pop in, place an order, and support local!”