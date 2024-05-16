New tech festival rocks Lancaster’s Williamson Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FHundED Live, Lancashire’s new digital industries conference, brought over 100 business leaders together in Lancaster on Friday (May 10th) to debate, showcase and celebrate the county’s fast-growth digital industries and emerging tech sectors.

Speakers - who were drawn from across the UK - included senior executives from VC finance and accelerators such as Baltic Ventures, Solid Bond, KPMG Acceleris, Par Equity, DSW Ventures, Turing Innovation Catalyst and Praetura.

Representatives from global businesses including IBM, Microsoft and Forsberg were in attendance, as were the founders of some of the region’s most high profile digital companies including Cloud Commerce, Bluefin, Mazuma Mobile, Chiptech, Patch, Fuuse, Zally and Code Galaxy.

The impressive private sector cohort was complemented by speakers from Lancaster University, the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub, the Lancashire Digital Skills Partnership, Tech Lancaster, and the WILD Network.

Delegates in Lancaster's Ashton Memorial for FHundED Live

Hosted inside the dome of Lancaster’s famous Ashton Memorial building within the grounds of Williamson Park - and arranged to coincide with Lancaster’s Highest Point music festival - FHundED Live was produced by the technology consultancy Northern Reach on behalf of Lancashire Digital Hub. It was sponsored by Lancaster University, Barclays Eagle Labs, and Lancashire County Council (LCC).

Northern Reach’s founder Dan Knowles said: “Last year we hosted the Lancashire Digital Summit in Williamson Park for the first time as a Highest Point fringe event. It was clear then that by combining the dynamism of Lancashire’s thriving tech sector with the atmosphere of a live music festival, we could create a different kind of business event which the whole of the North West could engage with. We also wanted to capitalise on Lancashire’s growing reputation as tech investment hotspot, which is why we partnered with the county’s FHundED VC programme.

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve had from delegates, speakers and sponsors confirms that by taking this approach we’ve significantly enhanced the event. Our decision to host it within the magnificent Ashton Memorial, which overlooked the Highest Point stage and festival village, also added massively to the audience experience.”

Kerry Harrison from the Lancashire Digital Skills Partnership said: “To have had so many high quality speakers in the room, not only from Lancashire but from across the UK, and from such a wide range of businesses, is a testament to how perceptions of Lancashire’s digital economy are changing.

Tech business leaders from across the north discussed key topics