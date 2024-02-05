New tattoo parlour plans for Lancaster city centre
Plans for a new tattoo parlour to be opened in Lancaster city centre have been submitted to the council.
Applicant Alice Metcalfe is asking for a change of use for 56 Church Street to open the new business.
Part of the plans include installing frosted windows to the front, to allow privacy to both staff and clients, but otherwise the layout would bnot be altered.
The business would open Monday to Saturday, 10am until 6pm, and have three members of staff.
The application site is attached to a Grade II* listed building, although is not itself listed.
It is a three-storey building, with the owner also owning the student flats above.