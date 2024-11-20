New takeaway opens in former Potts Pies shop in Lancaster
Potts Pies closed its Bowerham Road business at the end of September after more than 50 years.
And Dana Fast Food has now opened its doors, selling burgers, pizzas and shawarma, as well as having a Turkish bakery.
Potts Pies was launched by Joe and Vena Potts in 1973, and the Bowerham Road deli shop became synonymous with pastry in the city, becoming one of the longest running pie bakeries.
At one point Potts Pies had shops in Morecambe, Bare, Torrisholme and Bolton-le-Sands, as well as the outlet in Bowerham.
Owner Donna Crossley worked at the store for more than 30 years and decided to take over the running of it in 2016.
