An extension to the health club at the Lancaster House Hotel is on the cards.

The hotel near Lancaster University, operated by English Lakes Hotels, is aiming to expand to incorporate new facilities in its spa.

The Sandpiper Health Club at the Lancaster House currently offers hotel guests and club members a range of health and fitness facilities.

Alongside a gym are a 50ft indoor pool, spa bath, sauna and steam room, and an outdoor hot tub.

An application has now been submitted to the city council to build on the current external spa facilities by demolishing the existing entrance and external decking area, and building a new single storey wrap-around extension, and a new terrace/decking area incorporating a swim-up bar and plant area, as well as hot tubs, seating areas and a plunge pool.

The proposals also include the excavation of land to create swimming pools, a pond and terraces,along with new landscaping and parking areas.