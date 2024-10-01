New solar farm in south Lancaster which 'could power 1,300 homes' is given green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new solar farm which could provide 80 per cent of Lancaster City Council's electricity consumption have been given the go-ahead.

The council is behind the planning application for a 10,500 panel development at Burrow Beck, just north of Bailrigg Lane, which it previously said could provide power equivalent to the electrical usage of around 1,300 homes, and offset 80 per cent of its electricity consumption.

Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, the council has been working to reduce its CO2 emissions.

As part of the commitment to achieve net zero, it has been carrying out a review of land holdings to determine which parcels could accommodate renewable energy.

The plans were approved on Monday.

The council currently consumes 5GWh (giga-watt hours) of electricity per year, and this is expected to rise considerably by 2030 as the council transitions from fossil fuels to electrically powered heat pumps and vehicles.

Burrow Beck was identified as a site that could accommodate solar photovoltaics and the council developed a proposal to deliver a 4MW (mega-watt) plant consisting of around 10,500 solar panels.

The delivery of the scheme will enable the council to generate around 4GWh of renewable energy per year, saving in the region of 800 tCO2e (tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent) per year.

The council sought views from residents and neighbouring properties on the development.

Respondents supporting the scheme recognised the importance of the project as a factor in helping reduce the consumption of carbon.

However, Scotforth Parish Council and Bailrigg Village Residents Association both objected to the plans, citing reasons including the wrong location, the adverse impact it would have upon the rural character of Bailrigg and general environment, and drainage and flood risk concerns.

Because Lancaster City Council is the landowner and applicant for this proposal, it needed to be brought to the council's planning committee.

And on Monday, councillors agreed with the officers’ recommendation to approve the scheme.

A council report says funding for the scheme will be via capital borrowing. The council envisages that there will be no council tax implications arising from the scheme.

The site will generate income from the sale of electricity to the grid. This is anticipated to offset any costs associated with the delivery and ongoing management of the site.