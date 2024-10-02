New smartphone app bids to help boost Lancaster and Morecambe businesses
The 'Shop In Lancaster and Morecambe' app will soon be available in the Apple and Google app stores.
Local businesses are now being invited to sign up, and people with the app will then be able to support them by shopping or ordering goods through it.
A message on Facebook about the new scheme labels the initiative “a new way to support our local shops and businesses”.
“Our mission is to provide a platform where local shops can showcase their products and services, making it easier for you to shop local and support our local community,” the page says.
“Our aim is simple: to encourage everyone to shop local and support our amazing local businesses. By providing a low cost platform with no startup fees, we make it easier for shops to connect with customers.
“From florists to butchers, convenience stores to pet shops, we support them all!
“At Shop In Lancaster and Morecambe, we believe every local shop deserves a chance to thrive.
“Our platform is designed to help you find and support your favourite local shops easily.
"Whether you’re a local business owner looking to expand your reach or a local resident eager to support your favourite businesses, our app is here to make it easier than ever.
"Whether you’re selling fresh flowers, selling a local service, baking delicious treats, or running a convenience shop, our platform is designed with YOU in mind. No matter your specialty, if you’re local, we’ve got a spot for you!
"With our app, customers can easily discover, shop, and even book services from local businesses - all in just a few taps. And the best part? It’s super easy to get started.
"No hassle, no stress - just a simple setup that helps you reach more customers and grow your business.
"Get ready to connect with local favourites, find special deals, and support the businesses that make our community unique.
"Together, let’s make Lancaster and Morecambe thrive."
Local business owners can sign up free through a link on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lancasterandmorecambeshops or for more details you can email [email protected]
