A new shop selling trainers has opened in Lancaster city centre.

OST Outlet has opened in Marketgate Shopping Centre, in the unit between M&S and the ping pong parlour.

The store promises incredible deals on your favourite brands including Nike, Adidas and Jordan.

This is the company’s first retail store in the UK, having been set up in 2016 in Erlangen, Germany.

OST Outlet has opened in Marketgate.

They took a step forward by establishing OST in the UK in 2023, and they have now continued their growth by opening their first OST retail store in Lancaster.

"This store represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, and it allows us to provide our customers with direct access to our curated selection of footwear, combining our passion for quality with a personalized shopping experience,” the firm says.

"At OST, we are committed to offering the best in footwear, with a focus on style, comfort, and durability, ensuring our customers always step out in confidence.”