Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residential property expert Jade Driver will head up conveyancing services for local law firm Vincents Solicitors at its office in Rope Walk.

Jade will support people buying a home or investment property with all the necessary legal services including searches, contracts, registration, financial transfers and mortgage liaison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A complex transaction specialist, Jade is also highly experienced with equity release, re-mortgages, Help to Buy, shared ownership, and leasehold purchases.

Residential property expert Jade Driver is available for consultations at Vincents’ Garstang office every Monday and by appointment throughout the week.

She will split her time between Garstang and Vincents’ Penwortham office, one of the firm’s main conveyancing hubs.

Jade originally joined Vincents in 2017 as a paralegal before securing a training contract with the firm. She qualified in 2020 and has gained experience in residential property work at Penwortham under conveyancing expert Jemma Lloyd.

“Purchasing a property is a huge deal and people appreciate having trusted advisor to help guide them through it. Garstang is a very popular location and the housing market is extremely active in the area, so I’ve been kept very busy since my arrival,” said Jade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to home moves and investments, I’ve had a lot of older clients who have lived in their homes for a long time and want to release some of the equity in the property. Many also need to register their deeds with the land registry as they purchased before the system was computerised. Both of these are specialist areas for me and it’s great to be able to help out and offer that personal service here in Garstang.”

The Garstang office is led by private client director Lisa Lodge and has traditionally been a hub for wills, trusts, lasting power of attorney, and estate planning services.

It is also home to the firm’s Court of Protection department, and a branch of the Yorkshire Building Society which Vincents houses on an agency basis to ensure the community still has access to over-the-counter financial services.

Jade’s arrival gives clients the chance to ‘pop in on spec’ to speak to an experienced property specialist, which is already leading to an uptick in work according to Lisa Lodge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “While we’ve always offered conveyancing to Garstang clients though our hub at Penwortham, and many people are happy to communicate by phone and email, we often have people pop in on spec to ask a quick question it’s great to have Jade in the office providing that face-to-face support for new clients from their very first enquiry.

“In the short time she has been with us, enquiries are up and conveyancing cases have increased which tells us there is strong demand for this service locally. As a private client specialist dealing with probate and estate planning, it’s also helpful to have an experienced conveyancer on hand to support my clients. Jade is extremely good at what she does and lovely person, and I’m delighted to have her on board.”

Estate agents, financial advisors, developers and housebuilders are also welcome to get in touch to arrange a one-to-one meeting to discuss potential partnerships.