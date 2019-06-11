New senior designer strengthens Lancaster agency team

Multi award-winning creative agency Hotfoot Design has appointed Henry Gummett as senior designer to further strengthen its team.

Henry brings almost a decade of agency and in-house experience to the agency, having worked on brands such as Amazon and Sage, as well as more recently at Wax Lyrical, the UK’s largest home fragrance company. Trained as a graphic designer at Northumbria University, Henry has a wealth of skills including branding, editorial design, packaging, website design and motion graphics.

The new appointment takes Hotfoot’s team to more than 16 creative specialists working across a variety of sectors, including hospitality and leisure, public and third sector, luxury retail, B2B and tech.

Charlie Haywood, founder and creative director at Hotfoot Design, said: “We’re excited for Henry to join our team of experts here at Hotfoot. We always look to appoint people who match our drive to bring outstanding creativity and strategic understanding to every client project. Henry fits that bill and will further strengthen what our fantastic team has to offer.”

The design team at Hotfoot has been further bolstered this month, with designer Emily Fell now taking on a full-time role.