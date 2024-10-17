New roof work finally gets under way at popular Lancaster cafe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Oct 2024, 10:02 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 10:02 BST
Work on a new roof at a popular Lancaster cafe and wholefood shop has finally started this week.

Repair work had been due to start at The Whale Tail Cafe last month but was delayed amidst a "logistical nightmare" for the businesses involved.

But it finally kicked off on Monday, and is expected to last one to two weeks.

The Single Step wholefood shop below the cafe will remain open throughout the renovation.

Getting ready for the work to begin at the Whale Tail.

Staff at the long-established Single Step and The Whale Tail Café had been desperately raising funds towards the new roof on their Penny Street building before winter set in.

Without a new roof both businesses would have faced closure.

A successful fundraising effort saw more than £40,000 raised to help with the renovation which includes improvements such as proper insulation and solar panels to help make the businesses more sustainable and to lower energy overheads in the future.

