Work on a new roof at a popular Lancaster cafe and wholefood shop has been delayed amidst a "logistical nightmare" for the businesses involved.

The Whale Tail Cafe had been due to close from today, Monday September 9, for work to begin on a new roof.

This followed a successful fundraising effort which saw more than £40,000 raised to help with the renovation.

However, work has now been put back due until at least the end of this month.

Single Step and The Whale Tail Café in Lancaster joined forces on a campaign called Raise for the Roof!

The Whale Tail reported on their Facebook page: "We will NOT now be closing from Monday 9th as stated.

"NWE have pushed our job back to the end of September/October. This is an absolute logistical nightmare for our roofers, who had jobs booked in for then.

"Some of the staff have taken holidays which coincide with the closure, but the ones that didn't are going to open the cafe on Wednesday 11th September.

"Please bear with us, as we have cancelled a number of suppliers and need to reinstate normal services.

"Thanks for your patience and I personally want to thank the Whale Tail staff for being flipping amazing."

The improvements include proper insulation and solar panels to help make both The Whale Tail and Single Step more sustainable and to lower energy overheads.

As part of this, an application for three new roof lights was submitted to Lancaster City Council last week.

Without a new roof the businesses face closure.

Once under way, the work is expected to take around a fortnight to complete.