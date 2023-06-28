New restaurant announces opening date in Morecambe
A new restaurant is to open above a pub in central Morecambe next month.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
Behind the venture is Travis Hunter Dunlop, founder of The Mad Hunter restaurants in Lancaster and St Michael’s, both of which are currently closed.
The Mad Hunter Morecambe Bay will open at 1 The Crescent - above The Palatine - on Friday July 7.
Opening hours will be Thursday to Saturday, 5pm to 9pm, and on Sundays from noon until 4pm. Part of the restaurant will be dog friendly.
Bookings are now being taken via their Facebook page, The Mad Hunter Morecambe Bay.