Behind the venture is Travis Hunter Dunlop, founder of The Mad Hunter restaurants in Lancaster and St Michael’s, both of which are currently closed.

The Mad Hunter Morecambe Bay will open at 1 The Crescent - above The Palatine - on Friday July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours will be Thursday to Saturday, 5pm to 9pm, and on Sundays from noon until 4pm. Part of the restaurant will be dog friendly.

The Mad Hunter Morecambe Bay opens on July 7.