New Property Advisor for H&H Land & Estates

One of the North’s leading independent rural property agencies has appointed Amy Wilson as a new Property Advisor to support their South Lakes and North Lancashire clients.

H&H Land & Estates are delighted to welcome Amy Wilson as Property Advisor to its growing South Lakes team based at the company’s Staveley hub. Brought up on a Lune Valley farm, Amy brings with her an exceptional combination of team spirit and passionate understanding of rural life and property to her new position.

After taking a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture from Newton Rigg College, Amy has worked within the rural and property sector for several years. In her new role Amy will support and assist the company’s qualified team of rural surveyors with property sales and lettings. Providing the highest levels of communication, she will be the first point of contact for customers and buyers. As Property Advisor Amy will be responsible for liaising closely with both parties and their solicitors during the conveyancing process to ensure swift and timely sales.

In welcoming Amy to the team, H&H Land & Estates Director, Mark Barrow said: “Amy’s hands-on farming background and understanding of the agricultural and property markets, combined with her professional grounding in rural property, makes her a great fit for our business and our plans for the future. We’re absolutely confident that her enthusiasm and knowledge will be an invaluable asset to the business.”

Amy Wilson, Property Advisor, H&H Land & Estates

As an active member of the agricultural community, Amy has participated in Young Farmers and shown livestock at agricultural shows across the north-west. She’s an avid rugby player for North Ribblesdale Ladies and enjoys spending time walking in the Lake District. Now she’s looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities her role at H&H Land & Estates will bring.

“I’m so excited to be joining the team at H&H Land & Estates and working in such a beautiful part of the country. Growing up in the Lune Valley has given me a real passion for the extraordinary part of the world we’re lucky enough to live in, and I’m eager to bring my experience and energy to this role, helping clients achieve their own property goals here in the South Lakes.”

H&H Land & Estates is one of the North’s leading providers of professional services in rural land, property sales, and lettings. With a commitment to supporting clients in every aspect of land and estate management, the company offers a wide range of services, from valuations and planning advice to sales, lettings, and estate management.