New plans unveiled to transform historic former Morecambe hotel and pub into apartments and houses

New plans to convert an historic Morecambe hotel and pub into apartments, and also build houses on the site, have been announced.

As we reported last year, property developer Alex Potocki bought the Park Hotel in Regent Road in March and originally submitted a planning application to convert it into 17 apartments and build six houses on land at the back.

“The Park Hotel is the largest empty building in Morecambe and is such a fabulous building,” he said at the time.

That application was refused by city councillors last September.

The Park Hotel in Morecambe.

The developers later worked with the city council to address the reasons for refusal and provide solutions to the issues.

As a result, the new application is for 14 apartments and six new homes.

The plans include a four-storey extension to the former hotel, as well as communal space in the lower ground floor area.

Four of the apartments will be maisonette-style split between the lower ground floor and the ground floor of the building. Each of these maisonettes will have their own outdoor space.

The ground floor will also provide one single-level apartment comprising two bedrooms, to replace the delipidated two-storey extension erected in the 1970s.

The first and second floors each provide three apartments consisting of two two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment.

Finally, the third floor would comprise three apartments, all of which would be two-bedroom apartments.

The development also proposes a total of six new houses, three two-and-a-half storey four-bedroom homes fronting onto Balmoral Road and three two-storey three-bedroom homes fronting onto Regent Park Avenue.

The houses have been designed to ensure they follow a similar building line to the buildings directly opposite.

A design statement submitted with the application says: “The completed development will transition smoothly into the local area due to the time and work that has gone into designing a scheme that incorporates a range of features that already form part of the character of the area.

"This ensures that the proposed scheme is in keeping with the character, scale and appearance of the local area.”

A heritage report to the council says: “Clearly the building is no longer required as a hotel and is functionally obsolete which is readily evidenced by the long term vacancy that has occurred.

"The building is in an off-pitch location in respect of its original purpose, which has been a primary cause of its decline and failure as a hotel.

"It is therefore reasonable to state that the building is of little use for commercial purposes and therefore the optimum viable use of the site is residential.

“The Park Hotel was once likely a busy venue for holiday makers in Morecambe, however the decline in such holidays and changes in travel brought about the demise of the building in the late 20th century.

"Since then the use of the building has declined further and it has fallen into dilapidation and vacancy.

"The proposals comprise relatively minor alteration of a historic building that is fast approaching dereliction. The proposals seek to retain all historic features of the building and are the least required in order to secure the

sustainable long-term use and thus preservation of the building.”