New partnership between Lancaster University and Royal Society for Arts aims to deliver social change

The Management School has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the RSA (Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce).

The agreement will allow LUMS and the RSA to work together on research and teaching-related activities to tackle their shared goals of improving lives, finding solutions to critical future issues, and developing social innovation.

Prof Claire Leitch, executive dean of LUMS, said: “It is fantastic to collaborate with such an important global institution as the RSA. This Memorandum of Understanding is the first step in a much longer-term relationship.

Claire Leitch.

“There is a great deal of synergy between LUMS and the RSA. Both organisations have a great history of working to improve people’s lives and the world of work.

"At LUMS, we have a community producing world-leading impactful research, and there is great potential in collaborating with the RSA and their global Fellowship of community champions, entrepreneurs, academics and business professionals.

“We are positive this agreement will act as the springboard for future meaningful and mutually beneficial collaborative activities.

"We already have areas on which to focus, and I am sure this will develop over time as both LUMS and the RSA adapt to the ever-changing global landscape and address areas of future importance and concern.

Lancaster University Management School.

“We look forward to developing and strengthening the links between us.”

Dr Al Mathers, director of research at the RSA, added: “The RSA has long held the belief that uniting people and ideas is the best way to generate transformative thinking.

“By working together, we strengthen our efforts to give people the agency, capabilities, ideas and connections to make a positive impact.”

LUMS has been ranked as the UK’s number one business school for its research power – indicative of the breadth and depth of its output – and research environment in the two most recent Research Excellence Framework exercises in 2014 and 2021. Its research revolves around three key areas: Social Justice; Innovation in Place; and Sustainability.