New Morecambe prom shop opens amid ‘real buzz’ in the town

A Jaws themed lamp, hubcap clocks, and a rather alarming talking ape head are just some of the unusual items you can find for sale in a new independent shop and cafe on Morecambe Promenade.

Beach Bird, in Marine Road Central, opened in June 2019, and has already created a buzz amongst locals and visitors alike.

Beach Bird in Morecambe.

Co-owner Jane Wignall, who was born in Morecambe but recently returned to the area, said there was a real buzz in the air in the town.

Jane left for Hampshire with her family when she was seven-years-old, but returned to Sunderland Point in 2014 where she became involved in the arts scene there.

The designer and maker said that Beach Bird gives her an outlet for her creations and an opportunity to encourage local artists to sell their work from the shop.

Several artists from across the Morecambe Bay area already have displays and items for sale within the shop.

Jane opened Beach Bird, which as well as being a cafe, sells curios, original paintings, African art, prints, handmade bags, eclectic clothing, hubcap clocks, funky lamps and coat hooks, in June.

There is also a “man cave” section to the shop, with repurposed items, leftfield paintings and a unique talking ape head.

Jane said: “Morecambe has a thriving arts community.

“It is a beautiful town and there is a real buzz in the air.

“We hope that Beach Bird is at the beginning of a high street revolution and that glorious revolution starts here.”

Moira Winters who runs the shop with Jane and her partner Andy said: “I suppose you could say we are a shop with a cafe rather than a cafe with a shop.

“We already have our regulars and it’s a wonderful laid back atmosphere where people can sit down and relax or look around and buy a rare curio from the ever changing stock.”

The shop also plans to host lots of events.